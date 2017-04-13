According to a survey released by the Ministry of Labor, the average monthly salary of young workers aged between 15 and 29 was NT$29,427 last year, and NT$25,540 for those in their first job, showing that most young workers gain salary increases after changing jobs.

In terms of age, the average monthly wage of workers aged 20-24 was NT$25,868 and the salary for their first job NT$23,119.

Young people spend on average two months looking for their first job after entering the workforce, with up to half of them encountering difficulty because of lack of experience and not knowing which jobs are suitable.

The main considerations of young workers when looking for their first job are stability, salary and benefits, the survey showed.

(CNA)

根據勞動部調查結果，十五至二十九歲的青年勞工去年平均每月薪資為兩萬九千四百二十七元，而青年初次就業薪資為兩萬五千五百四十元，顯示多數青年勞工轉換工作時，薪資都有提升。

以年齡來看，二十歲到二十四歲青年平均每月薪資為兩萬五千八百六十八元，初次就業薪資為兩萬三千一百一十九元。

青年勞工出社會後，第一份工作平均花費兩個月才找到，當中高達五成青年勞工在初次尋職曾遭遇困難，主要原因為經歷不足跟不知道自己適合做哪方面工作。

青年勞工初次就業考慮因素則以「工作穩定性」及「薪資及福利」為主。

（中央社）