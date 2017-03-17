Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau was finally discharged from hospital last week, two months after a horse-riding accident. “I’ve returned home,” Lau announced on his official Web site, Andy World Club. “Trust me!!” he added, “I’ll be able to stand up by myself very soon!”

The 55-year-old Lau is one of Hong Kong’s “four heavenly kings of pop.” He was badly injured in January when he was thrown off a horse during a TV commercial shoot in Thailand. The accident left him with pelvic bone fractures and tendon injuries.

The accident showed fans the difficult side of stardom. Supermodel Lin Chi-ling and actor William Feng were also injured when they were thrown off a horse when working. Action movie star Jacky Chan is no stranger to injuries, either. And Selina Jen of pop group “S.H.E” suffered serious burns during a TV drama shoot.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

香港超級巨星劉德華意外落馬兩個月之後，上週終於出院，並在官網「華仔天地」宣布：「我回家了」。他還說：「相信我！！我很快就可以自己站起來！」

五十五歲的華仔是香港「四大天王」之一，他一月在泰國拍廣告時從馬背上摔下，造成骨盆多處骨折、肌腱拉傷。

這起意外也讓粉絲看到明星背後的辛酸，名模林志玲和演員馮紹峰，都曾在工作時墜馬受傷，對動作影星成龍來說，受傷更是家常便飯，女子團體「S.H.E」成員Selina（任家萱），甚至在拍電視劇時嚴重燒傷。

（中央社）