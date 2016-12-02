Rene Hou, who has appeared in many Taiwanese-language TV dramas, is best known for her role in “Fiery Thunderbolt.” Hou may look tough, but she burst into tears recently while filming an episode of the Public Television Service (PTS) TV show Mr. Brain. She revealed that she suffers from an inherited eye condition, “Retinitis Pigmentosa” (RP), which she got from her father.

RP is a retinal disorder, night blindness being one of the more conspicuous symptoms. “You never know when you will start losing your eyesight,” Hou said on the show, speaking of the pressure she was under. She has been dating actor Louis Hsiao for 15 years, but they are still not married because of her experience looking after her father. “It would be tough for Louis to have to take care of someone with this condition,” she said.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

藝人侯怡君深耕台語電視劇，知名代表作有「台灣霹靂火」等。看似女強人的她，日前參加公視「大腦先生」節目卻淚灑攝影棚，坦言遺傳到父親的眼疾「視網膜色素病變」。

這是眼睛視網膜的病變，而明顯的症狀就是夜盲。「你永遠都不知道什麼時候會看不到」，侯怡君在節目中吐露出她的壓力。她仍未與交往十五年的演員蕭大陸結婚，原來也是因為經歷過照顧父親的處境，她說：「要他照顧這樣的病人是非常辛苦的。」

（自由時報）