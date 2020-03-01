New traffic rules target drunk drivers

By Cheng Wei-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Several new traffic regulations went into effect today, including one rule mandating the installation of ignition interlock devices in the vehicles of people repeatedly found driving drunk.

People who have their driver’s license revoked after three drunk driving convictions must now undergo a three-month program for alcohol addiction — with required attendance of at least seven sessions — and obtain a certificate from the program before being allowed to take a driver’s exam, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.

Drunk drivers whose licenses have been suspended and need to retake the driver’s exam will now have to attend a 15-hour, NT$2,800 course on drunk driving, for which they must pay out of their own pockets, it said.

People retaking the driver’s exam whose previous license was revoked due to a drunk driving charge must now have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle for one year and register themselves with their local motor vehicles office, the ministry said.

They must also visit the manufacturer of the device each month for its data to be downloaded, it said.

The device administers a breath alcohol test before allowing the vehicle’s engine to start and a second test five minutes later, the ministry said.

Every 45 to 60 minutes, the driver is prompted and given 15 minutes to pull over and undergo another test, it said.

Failure to comply would result in the engine shutting off and the steering wheel locking, which can only be remedied by towing the vehicle to the device’s manufacturer, it added.

People who meet the criteria for the device and drive a vehicle without one, or tamper with the system so it does not work as intended, would face a fine of NT$6,000 to NT$12,000 under the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), the ministry said.

Having another person take the breath alcohol test to start a vehicle would result in a fine of NT$6,000 to NT$12,000 for that person, it added.

Also starting today, child seats on bicycles would be considered legal, the ministry said.

Child seats may only be installed on bicycles and electric bikes, not electric scooters, it said.

If the child seat is installed in the front, children must be aged one to four and weigh less than 15kg to ride, the ministry said.

If installed in the rear, only children aged one to six and weighing less than 22kg may ride in the child seat, it said.

If the rider of a bicycle with a child seat is a minor, or the age or weight of the passenger exceeds the limits, the rider would face a fine of NT$300 to NT$600, it added.