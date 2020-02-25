Sanders would take action if China attacked Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

US Senator Bernie Sanders, who is vying for the Democratic Party’s nomination for November’s presidential election, on Sunday said that, if elected, he would be prepared to take military action if China attacked Taiwan.

Sanders made the remarks on CBS’ 60 Minute when interviewer Anderson Cooper asked in what circumstances he, as commander-in-chief, would deploy US military forces.

The independent senator from Vermont outlined his criteria.

“Threats against the American people, to be sure. Threats against our allies. I believe in NATO. I believe that the United States, everything being equal, should be working with other countries in alliance, not doing it alone.”

When asked whether he would order military action if Taiwan came under attack from China, Sanders replied: “Yeah. I mean, I think we have got to make it clear to countries around the world that we will not sit by and allow invasions to take place, absolutely.”

Asked if he would follow US President Donald Trump’s example and meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Sanders said: “Yeah, I mean I’ve criticized Trump for everything... But meeting with people who are antagonistic is, to me, not a bad thing.”

Sanders is leading the Democratic field this year, having won caucuses in three states.