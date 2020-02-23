Virus Outbreak: Penghu bans overseas travel by officials

By Liu Yu-ching and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Penghu County Government yesterday banned all county government officials from taking leave and traveling abroad, effective immediately, to mobilize personnel and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

A spike in infections in numerous countries could spiral into a global pandemic, Penghu County Commissioner Lai Feng-wei (賴鋒偉) said, adding that traveling abroad at this time increases the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Should someone confirmed as infected return to Penghu — which has no COVID-19 cases — it could cause a local cluster infection, he said.

County officials should lead by example and refrain from traveling abroad, he added.

Lai also called on Penghu residents to delay any travel plans.

Directorate-General of Personnel Administration Deputy Director Su Chun-jung (蘇俊榮) said that the ban was understandable.

Lai’s decision could have been influenced by the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announcing that it would upgrade the travel advisories for Japan and South Korea to a level 2 “alert,” which urges travelers to be more vigilant, Su said.

It should not be seen as administrative overreach, he added.

Separately yesterday, the Ministry of National Defense said that it has also called on military personnel to delay or cancel travel plans to high-risk areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the high-risk countries and areas are China, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Germany, Australia, the US, France, Macau, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, India, the Philippines, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Finland, Cambodia, Nepal, Belgium, Sweden, Egypt and Iran, the ministry said.

The ministry is not placing an outright ban on travel to or transits through high-risk areas, spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said, adding that should military personnel deem it necessary to travel to such areas, they must comply with quarantine regulations.

The military is tasked with protecting Taiwan and it is imperative that local cluster infections be prevented at all units and bases, the ministry said, adding that it is making “the best plans for the worst-case scenario” to ensure national security at all times.

The temperature of anyone entering military schools and facilities must be taken, regardless of whether they are military personnel or visitors, it added.

Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang and CNA