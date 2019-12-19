Chiu Yi called ‘traitor’ for military strategy claims

By Chung Li-hua and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

New Party legislator-at-large nominee Chiu Yi (邱毅) has been called a “traitor” on social media after appearing on Chinese television twice over the past week discussing Taiwan’s military defense systems.

Appearing on China Central Television (CCTV) political talk show The Two Sides of the Strait (海峽兩岸), Chiu discussed the navy’s Kao Hsiung LST-542-class tank landing ship, its missile and radar systems, as well as the military’s missile deployments in Taipei.

Speaking on the program on Friday, Chiu said that the Military Police Command’s deployment in October of Kestrel missiles at key government buildings in Taipei was ordered by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) out of fear of a “decapitation strike” by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Government reports calling the Kestrel missiles “anti-tank missiles” were an exaggeration, Chiu said.

The Kestrel would be incapable of piercing the armor of China’s Type 98 and Type 99 tanks, he said.

However, the missiles — which were developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology — would be effective against light tanks or armored vehicles, he said.

While reports said the missiles would help defend government institutions, they were intended to protect only the president, and would be used for the defense of the Presidential Office Building and Tsai’s official residence, he said.

This is further evidenced by the formation of the Quick Reaction Company at the 202nd Military Police Command Headquarters in Taipei, the commander of which is a woman, Chiu said.

Appearing on the program again on Sunday, Chiu said that while the Kao Hsiung has a phased array radar system and a vertical launching system — which are standard equipment on destroyers worldwide — the systems aboard the Kao Hsiung are outdated.

Taiwanese media have reported on close US-Taiwan relations, with Washington helping Taipei with its indigenous shipbuilding program and providing technological assistance, which has become a bragging point for Tsai, Chiu said.

Tsai has been imploring the public to stand united against China and assuring them that the Taiwanese military can resist a PLA invasion, he said.

Both remarks are merely campaign promises ahead of the Jan. 11 elections, Chiu added.

The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said that Chiu’s actions should be “strongly discouraged” and advised the public against discussing or speculating about military deployments or adjustments, which the nation’s security depends on.

The public should keep in mind that the Chinese Communist Party has never renounced the use of force against Taiwan, it said.

The ministry has “absolute confidence” that it can protect the nation, it added.

Additional reporting by Aaron Tu