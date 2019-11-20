Ministry touts Haiti food donations, planning more

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Taiwan has sent 8,600 tonnes of food to Haiti and plans to send more next year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The nation’s ally is facing a food crisis and a year of protests demanding that Haitian President Jovenel Moise step down over allegations of corruption.

Haiti needs international support to tackle the unfolding humanitarian crisis, Moise was quoted as saying by Reuters on Monday, adding that he was holding closed-door talks with civil society groups and opposition members to create a government of unity.

Many international organizations continue to offer aid to Haiti, Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Director-General Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) told a news briefing in Taipei.

To help alleviate Haiti’s humanitarian emergency, Taiwan has offered 8,600 tonnes of food this year and plans to provide more than 10,000 tonnes next year based on the nation’s needs, he said.

The ministry has relayed food through the US-based non-profit organization Food for the Poor, in addition to Taiwan’s embassy in Haiti, he said.

In related news, the ministry reaffirmed the nation’s diplomatic ties with the Marshall Islands, responding to speculation that relations might change after the Pacific ally held a general election on Monday.

Two Pacific island nations, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands, in September switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing, leaving Taiwan with 15 formal allies.

The Marshall Islands is still counting votes and relations with Taiwan were not among the issues in the election, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine last month met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in Taipei, after Tsai visited his country in March, she said.

China’s aggressive expansionism in the Pacific, along with its financial luring and unsubstantial aid to Pacific nations, has alarmed the global community, Ou said.

Taiwan would continue to improve collaborations with allies and like-minded countries to defend democracy and stability in the region, she said.