Flu cluster reported at neonatal ICU of hospital in Taipei

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A cluster of flu-like illnesses was reported in Shinkong Wu Ho-su Memorial Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (ICU), with nine staff members and one newborn suffering from flu-like illnesses, the Taipei Department of Health announced on Saturday.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said that eight people were given influenza rapid screening tests, and seven staffers and the baby were confirmed to have type A influenza virus.

The health department said it was notified by the hospital on Friday about the cluster in the eight-room, 33-bed unit.

Of the 10 people who were ill, they developed flu symptoms between Oct. 25 and Friday, and have all been treated with influenza antiviral drugs, it said.

As of Saturday, the unit was looking after 22 babies and 60 staff members working there, the department said.

Hospital vice superintendent Hung Tzu-jen (洪子仁) said the other staff members and patients were given pre-exposure prophylaxis flu antivirals, and that the situation was under control.

The health department said the hospital would monitor the temperatures of the unit’s staff on a daily basis, and implement preventive measures such as making wearing masks mandatory, enhancing hand hygiene and increasing the frequency of cleaning of all of its wards and public areas.

Yu Tsan-hua (余燦華), head of the department’s Disease Control Division, said hospital staff who develop flu-like symptoms should take time off, seek medical treatment and only return to work 24 hours after their fever has disappeared.

As the incubation period of seasonal flu is about one to four days, the department would monitor the hospital until Monday next week if no new cases are reported, Yu said.

Additional reporting by CNA