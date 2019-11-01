Tsai extends sympathy to Japan over castle blaze

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

An inferno yesterday ravaged 4,200m2 of Shuri Castle, a World Heritage Site in Naha, Okinawa, which used Taiwanese wood for its renovation three decades ago.

“I am extremely saddened by this. I am utterly in shock,” Naha Mayor Mikiko Shiroma said. “We have lost our symbol.”

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Twitter expressed her sadness and extended well-wishes for the restoration of the castle.

“The castle is an important world heritage site and I am sure that many Taiwanese are saddened to hear that Shuri Castle has been ravaged by a fire,” Tsai tweeted in Japanese.

City officials said that the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

A festival was to be held at the site and preparatory work for some of the event had been taking place until 1am, hours before the blaze erupted, officials said.

However, there was no evidence yet linking the festival to the fire.

The fire alarm at the castle went off at 2:34am and the prefectural fire department was alerted after the security company discovered that the blaze, the city said.

While the western portion of the main building was still burning at about 8am, the fire had been mostly contained after eight hours, although the castle lost all three of its main buildings, the city said.

Ryukyu University professor Takara Kurayoshi said that he was speechless.

The castle was mostly destroyed during World War II and had been restored 30 years ago, as it has great historic meaning to the people of Okinawa, Kurayoshi said, adding that everyone “wanted to see the castle restored to its original look.”

The castle was first completed under the Kingdom of Ryukyu more than 500 years ago and had been the seat of power for the kingdom. It was designated a national heritage site in 1933.

Following its destruction in World War II, the site was originally selected to house Ryukyu University, but the university moved in 1980 to allow for the restoration of the castle.

The main castle was restored in 1992 and the site was designated a World Heritage site in 2000.

Hinoki wood from Taiwan was used in the restoration process.

Additional reporting by AFP