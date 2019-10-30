Nepalese climber claims new speed for 14 summits

AFP, KATHMANDU

A Nepalese mountaineer yesterday smashed the speed record for summiting the world’s 14 highest peaks, racing up all “8000ers” in just six months and six days, organizers said.

The previous record for the 14 mountains above 8,000m — completed by Nirmal Purja at 8:59am — was almost eight years.

“MISSION ACHIEVED! says @nimsdai from the summit of #Shishapangma,” a post on Purja’s Facebook page read, while a statement quoted the former British Gurkha and Special Boat Service soldier as being “overwhelmed and incredibly proud” after his 189-day feat.

“It has been a gruelling, but humbling six months, and I hope to have proven that anything is possible with some determination, self-belief and positivity,” the 36-year-old said.

Starting with Italy’s legendary Reinhold Messner in 1986, about 40 climbers have climbed the Earth’s 14 highest mountains, but none have come close to Purja’s speed.

The late Polish climber Jerzy Kukuczka took seven years, 11 months and 14 days in 1987. South Korean Kim Chang-ho completed the challenge one month faster — although unlike Kukuczka and Purja, he never used supplementary oxygen.

Purja began his “Project Possible” in April.

In the first part of his record attempt, Purja ticked off Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, Everest, Lhotse and Makalu in just one month.

He was not alone on Everest, reaching the summit on May 22 with 320 others and snapping a photo of a traffic jam of climbers on the world’s highest mountain that went viral.

This season a record 885 people climbed the famous mountain. A total of 11 people died, with at least four of those deaths blamed on overcrowding.

A month later, Purja headed to Pakistan for the second part, where he first tackled the notorious Nanga Parbat at 8,125m.

Battling sleep deprivation to meet his target, Purja said he was almost sprinting up and down five of Pakistan’s highest peaks, including Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II and K2, the second highest in the world.

Twenty-three days later he was standing atop Broad Peak, his fifth and final mountain of the second phase.

Purja began his final push last month, reaching the tops of Cho Oyu and Manaslu within a week.

When he first told others about his new quest, “everyone was laughing at me,” Purja said in a recent interview in Kathmandu, as he awaited permission from the Chinese government to tackle Shishapangma.

He said then he wanted his feats to inspire the next generation of Nepalese climbers to break his records.

Purja’s record was yet to be verified independently, although he has individual summit certificates from Nepal and Pakistan, and will apply to Guinness World Records for recognition, his expedition organizers said.