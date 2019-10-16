Hong Kong is not becoming a police state: Carrie Lam

AP and AFP, HONG KONG

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday said “it’s totally irresponsible and unfounded” to suggest that the territory is becoming a police state, as her government grapples with protests now in their fifth month.

In a spirited defense of Hong Kong’s 30,000-strong police force and her handling of the protests against criticism from visiting US senators, Lam challenged the notion that the territory is losing its freedoms, unique in China, as police battle demonstrators in the streets.

“I would challenge every politician to ask themselves if the large extent of violent acts, and all those petrol bombs and arson and deadly attacks on policemen, happened in their own country, what would they do? What would their policemen do?” Lam said. “So my simple response is: To describe Hong Kong as a police state is totally unfounded.”

Critics have accused Lam’s government and the police of heavyhandedness, and some US lawmakers — including Senator Josh Hawley — are trying to pass legislation that would make Hong Kong’s special trading status subject to annual reviews of its political situation.

Hawley, a sponsor of the Hong Kong human rights and democracy act, had said during a weekend visit to the territory that it was “in danger of sliding towards a police state.”

The Missouri senator said he was standing by his statement.

“I chose the words ‘police state’ purposely — because that is exactly what Hong Kong is becoming. I saw it myself,” Hawley tweeted.

“If Carrie Lam wants to demonstrate otherwise, here’s an idea: resign,” he wrote.

Lam’s comments came as a Hong Kong court addressed one of the most startling cases of violence so far, involving an 18-year-old charged with intentional wounding for a slashing attack on a police officer on Sunday.

The court adjourned what would have been a first hearing for Hui Tim-lik (許添力), because the high-school student is still in a hospital in the wake of his arrest.

Police said the charge carries a possible sentence of up to life imprisonment.

The teen was initially detained on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Although not the first case during the protests of intentional wounding, the attack has attracted particular attention because it involved a sharp blade, described as a box cutter by Hong Kong media, and was caught on news media video.

Police said the riot control officer required surgery for the cut that severed a nerve.

The court adjourned the case to Friday or earlier if Hui is discharged from the hospital before then.

About a dozen friends, neighbors and supporters of the teen, some in black, which has become the color of protest in Hong Kong, were in court for the proceedings.