Hundreds take to the streets in HK business district

Hundreds of mask-wearing pro-democracy protesters yesterday marched through Hong Kong’s central business district at lunchtime, occupying a main thoroughfare and disrupting traffic as the territory braced for another weekend of turmoil.

Chanting calls for their core demands and denouncing what they see as police brutality, the crowd peacefully occupied streets in the financial district, home to some of the world’s most expensive real estate, before dispersing.

Hong Kong’s metro operator had opened all stations in the morning for the first time in a week ahead of another round of anti-government protests, while the Hong Kong Legislature Council began its first session since protesters stormed the building in July.

Pro-establishment and democratic lawmakers shouted at each other before the beginning of the session, underscoring the tensions and divisions after four months of often violent pro-democracy protests.

Some lawmakers wore black masks as they sat in the chamber, while others carried placards reading: “Police brutality still exists, how can we have a meeting?”

The wearing of face masks was banned under colonial-era emergency powers invoked by embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) a week ago.

Metro operator MTR Corp, whose network carries about 5 million passengers a day, said all lines would shut at 10pm yesterday, more than 2 hours earlier than usual, so more repairs could be carried out after protesters torched or trashed stations across the territory.

Many stores and businesses have had to shut early due to metro closures, putting another burden on the faltering economy as it faces its first recession in a decade.

Protesters have targeted the MTR because it has been blamed for closing stations at the government’s behest to contain demonstrations.

The normally efficient system shut down completely on Friday last week following arson attacks and has operated only partially since.

Lam introduced the emergency laws, including the ban on face masks, in an effort to quell unrest, but the ban sparked some of the worst violence since the protests started.

Several demonstrations were planned across Hong Kong last night and through the weekend, while several major conferences and other events have been called off, with the latest being an annual swimming race in the harbor.

Property developer New World Development Co Ltd (新世界發展) said it was canceling the Oct. 27 competition because of the “social situation.”

The protest movement still appears to have a broad base of support, despite the violence and vandalism carried out by small groups of protesters.

Residents, particularly those in their 20s and 30s, are calling for the protection of civil liberties. Many young people are also angry about hugely expensive property, widening inequality and poor job prospects.

More than 2,300 people have been arrested since the protests began to snowball in June, with many of them below the age of 16, authorities said.

Lam is due to deliver her annual policy address on Wednesday, which traditionally contains sweeteners such as support for businesses and investment.

She has said that due to the unrest her address would not be as “elaborate” or “comprehensive” as normal.

Pro-democracy lawmakers yesterday reiterated calls for authorities to address the protesters’ “five demands,” which include universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into their complaints of excessive force by the police force.