Apple pulls app used by protesters in Hong Kong

AFP, HONG KONG

Apple Inc yesterday removed an app criticized by China for allowing protesters in Hong Kong to track police, as Beijing steps up pressure on foreign companies deemed to be providing support to the pro-democracy movement.

Apple’s pulling of HKmap.live was criticized as bowing to China and comes as high-profile brands come under pressure over their perceived support for democracy demonstrations in the territory.

Chinese state media this week tore into the app, which collates information on police locations submitted by users, charging that it was helping “rioters.”

The People’s Daily said that Apple was “mixing business with politics, and even illegal acts.”

“We have verified with the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau that the app has been used to target and ambush police,” said an Apple notification published on HKmap.live’s Telegram channel. “Criminals have used it to victimize residents in areas where they know there is no law enforcement.”

HKmap.live’s makers denied their app encouraged criminal activity and criticized Apple’s removal of it as “censorship” and “clearly a political decision to suppress freedom.”

Hong Kongers took to social media to protest the removal.

“Does Apple know it has the function to protect personal safety?” a user on forum LIHKG said. “The app actually tells people where not to go. It ensures residents’ safety.”