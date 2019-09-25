Young climate activists decry world leaders’ inaction

Reuters, NEW YORK

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg and 15 other young climate activists on Monday filed a complaint with the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, claiming that world leaders’ inaction on the climate crisis has violated children’s rights.

The petitioners, who range in age from eight to 17 and hail from 12 countries, teared up as they presented their complaint at the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) headquarters and gave personal accounts of how their lives and homes have been upended by climate change because of politicians’ inaction.

“World leaders have failed to keep what they promised. They promised to protect our rights and they have not done that,” said Thunberg, who spoke after giving an impassioned address to the UN General Assembly earlier in the day.

The complaint is the latest action by young people to highlight the growing threat of climate change and the risks of ignoring it.

About 4 million people on Friday participated in a global climate strike, inspired by Thunberg, the 16-year-old who started a weekly school strike in August last year to raise awareness about the issue.

The complaint accuses Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Turkey of knowing about the effects of their carbon emissions on the climate and doing nothing to mitigate it.

The respondents are a few of the biggest carbon emitters out of the 45 countries that have signed a protocol allowing children to seek redress under the 1989 Convention of the Rights of the Child, a treaty that declared the unassailable civil, economic, social, political and cultural rights of children.

Other major carbon emitters like the US and China have not signed the protocol.

“We will not permit them to take our future away. They had the right to have their future; why don’t we have the right to have our own?” said Catarina Lorenzo, 12, from Salvador, Brazil.