Australian office praises Taiwan’s outreach efforts

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Australian Office in Taipei yesterday expressed support for Taiwan’s contribution to the international community ahead of the opening today of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

The office “acknowledges Taiwan’s continuing progress” toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and universal health coverage, it wrote on Facebook.

“With its international reputation for high quality medical care, Taiwan can help to advance health security in our region and globally,” it said, referencing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ slogan: “Taiwan can help.”

Separately, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said in an e-mail in response to media inquiries that the US supports the full participation of Taiwan in international organizations where sovereignty is not a requirement.

As for organizations that Taiwan is unable to join due to membership requirements, the US encourages Taiwan’s “meaningful participation,” it said.

The AIT acknowledges Taiwan’s decision to follow several UN initiatives, such as the SDGs, it said.

Taiwan is a democratic success story, reliable partner and force for good in the world, the e-mail said, adding that the US would continue to support Taiwan as it seeks to expand its contribution to global challenges.

The theme of this year’s UN general assembly, which is to run through Monday next week, is: “Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion.”