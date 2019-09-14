Protesters light up Hong Kong’s hills for festival

AFP and AP, HONG KONG

Thousands of Hong Kong democracy advocates last night used torches, lanterns and laser pens to light up two of the territory’s best-known hillsides in an eye-catching protest alongside an annual festival.

Yesterday evening marked the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most important dates in the Chinese calendar, traditionally a time for thanksgiving, spending time with family and praying for good fortune, but as Hong Kong convulses from more than three months of political unrest, activists used the night as a way to keep their movement buoyant with no signs of protests abating.

Throughout the evening thousands of activists with torches on their heads hiked their way up hill trails leading to the top of Lion Rock, which overlooks the sprawling skyscrapers of Kowloon District, one of the most densely populated places on Earth.

They also gathered to form a long human chain on The Peak — a popular tourist spot.

Both groups, whose lights were visible to each other across the harbor, chanted slogans and sang Glory to Hong Kong, an anonymously penned protest anthem which has gone viral.

“Today’s autumn festival is a symbol of family and togetherness, so this is in the spirit of gathering the power of the Hong Kong people,” said a 24-year-old protester surnamed Yip as he sweated his way toward the top of Lion Rock in the unforgiving sticky evening heat.

“We are going to fight with Hong Kong and fight for freedom,” added another protester, surnamed Shum. “Me and my wife decided to walk up to show our sincerity to our government that we really want freedom.”

Earlier, a tennis tournament and a London musical were the latest events postponed out of concerns over safety and disruptions from the pro-democracy protests.

Organizers said that the Hong Kong Open women’s tennis tournament scheduled for Oct. 5 to Oct. 13 was being postponed indefinitely. The event was to be held at Victoria Park, a gathering point for many previous protests.

Lunchbox Theatrical Productions also called off a month-long run of the London West End musical Matilda at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Acts that was to open on Friday next week.

“Sadly the 14 weeks of civil unrest in Hong Kong have decimated ticket sales, and more importantly we cannot guarantee the safety and well-being of our international company, which comprises a large number of young children,” Lunchbox Theatrical Productions chief executive James Cundall said.

He said he hoped that the show could be staged next year.

The territory’s richest man, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), yesterday said that he regretted that his comments last weekend calling for a way out for the mostly young protesters had been misrepresented after he was berated by Beijing.

In a video broadcast on local TV, the billionaire described the summer of unrest as the worst catastrophe since World War II and urged the government to temper justice with mercy.

Chang’an Jian, a social media account belonging to China’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, said in a post that Li’s remarks shielded those who committed crimes and that he was not thinking about what is good for Hong Kong.

A spokesman said in a statement that Li does not condone violence and illegal acts, and hopes all parties would create space and initiate a dialogue to resolve the deadlock.