Chou wins Taipei badminton men’s singles title

Home favorite Chou Tien-chen (周天成) yesterday clinched the men’s singles title at the Yonex Chinese Taipei Open after a comfortable victory over his South Korean opponent.

The world No. 2 easily swept aside world No. 47 Heo Kwang-hee 21-12, 21-13 in straight games in a match that lasted 37 minutes.

Top-seeded Chou played a superb net game with a solid defense to take the first game 21-12.

“Taiwan! Lets Go! Chou Tien-chen! Lets go!” the crowd in the Taipei Arena cheered throughout the match, while thunderous applause filled the venue at the end of every rally Chou won.

With the raucous support of the home crowd, which included President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Chou won the second game 21-13.

“Taiwan will just get better and better and I hope my performance can get into your hearts,” Chou said. “I will continue to do my best and hope to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”

The win was Chou’s third men’s singles title at the event after winning the title in 2016 and 2017.

The fourth-seeded world No. 10 pairing of Tang Chun-man (鄧俊文) and Tse Ying-suet (謝影雪) of Hong Kong clinched the mixed doubles title after defeating second-seeded world No. 6 duo Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung of South Korea 21-18, 21-10.

Fourth-seeded world No. 12 Sung Ji-hyun of South Korea claimed the women’s singles title by downing second-seeded world No. 9 Canadian Michelle Li 21-11, 21-9.

Fourth seeded world No. 11 duo Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand won the women’s doubles title against third-seeded world No. 9 pairing Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong 21-19, 18-21, 28-26.

Fourth-seeded world No. 15 Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia defeated world No. 18 Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung-jae of South Korea 19-21, 21-15, 23-21 to clinch the men’s doubles title.