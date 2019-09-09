US interested in Taiwan’s links with allies: Kao

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

The US and other like-minded countries have always kept a close watch on Taiwan’s relations with all of its diplomatic allies, because such ties help to maintain regional stability, Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) said on Saturday.

It is the responsibility of all Taiwanese diplomats stationed overseas to maintain close and cordial interactions with the nation they are posted to, Kao said in response to media queries about the possibility that the Solomon Islands might soon switch diplomatic ties to China.

According to his understanding, the US and like-minded nations are also paying close attention to Taiwan’s relations with its diplomatic allies, he said.

They are doing this because it is in the best interests of the region for Taiwan to continue to maintain strong and stable diplomatic relations with its 17 allies, he said, adding that his office and Washington have been keeping in close contact over the issue.

Kao did not elaborate.

The Solomon Islands formed a task force to evaluate ties with Taipei after the Pacific island nation’s general election in April, when Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s government said it would re-evaluate bilateral relations with Taipei during its first 100 days in office.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of a sports event in Washington on Saturday, Kao said the US’ stance has always been to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations so that the nation can contribute its specialties in the areas of humanitarian assistance, natural disaster prevention, health and aviation safety, among others.

The International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) general assembly is to be held from Sept. 24 to Oct. 4 at its headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Taiwan has been hoping to join the assembly as an observer again, but has not been able to, due to Beijing’s obstruction.

The running event, Taiwan RunFest, was organized by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) and the DC Running Club to mark the 40th anniversary of the US’ Taiwan Relations Act (TRA).

It event signified that Taiwan-US relations would continue to move forward in leaps and bounds, TECRO said in a news release.

It was held at Anacostia Park, next to the Potomac River, and attracted about 500 runners, TECRO said.

American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director John Norris Jr was among the dignitaries at the event, it added.

The TRA was signed in April 1979 by then-US president Jimmy Carter to provide a legal basis for unofficial relations between the US and Taiwan and enshrines in law the US’ commitment to helping Taiwan maintain its self-defense capability.