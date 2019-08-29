‘Stop terrorizing CX staff,’ Hong Kong protesters tell airline

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hundreds of protesters yesterday took to the streets of Hong Kong to denounce Cathay Pacific Airways (國泰航空) for dismissing crew taking part in or supporting pro-democracy rallies that have swept the territory for weeks.

The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) switched the protest venue, originally planned to be outside the airline’s airport headquarters, Cathay City, to the Central financial district after police refused permission.

The airport was forced to close two weeks ago after protesters thronged the arrivals hall for days, grounding about 1,000 flights and occasionally clashing with police.

Cathay was targeted for its sacking of 20 pilots and cabin crew and what employees have described as “white terror,” a phrase used in Hong Kong and elsewhere to describe anonymous acts that create a climate of fear.

“Revoke termination, stop terrorizing CX staff” and “Uphold our freedom of speech” proclaimed banners at the protest site, where at least 1,000 gathered before offices closed.

CX is the International Air Transport Association airline code for Cathay.

The airline has been caught in the crosswind between authorities in Beijing and the protesters.

China has denounced the protests, and accused the US and Britain of interfering in its affairs in Hong Kong. It has sent a clear warning that forceful intervention is possible.

Rebecca Sy (施安娜), former head of Cathay Dragon’s (國泰港龍) Airlines Flight Attendants’ Association, said she was fired without explanation after managers saw her Facebook account.

“We never faced any disciplinary action from the company before. How come now they just terminate me without any valid reason? By simply showing me those printouts of my own private Facebook account?” Sy said.

Cathay CEO Augustus Tang (鄧健榮), who replaced Rupert Hogg after his shock resignation this month, told staff there was “zero tolerance for illegal activities” or policy breaches.

“Right now, we are one of the most watched companies in Hong Kong and indeed the world,” Tang said in a company memo. “The way every single one of us acts, not only at work serving our customers, but also outside work — on social media and in everyday life — impacts how we are perceived as a company.”