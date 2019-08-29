Tsai fortifies ties with US veterans

By Lee Hsin-fang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday told those attending the American Legion national convention that Taiwan and the US would further consolidate ties through exchanges on veterans’ healthcare.

Taiwan is “looking into the possibility of sending a veterans’ affairs representative to the US,” Tsai said in the prerecorded video message to legionnaires gathered in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the Legion has its headquarters.

Tsai said that she discussed with American Legion National Commander Brett Reistad and his delegation, when they visited Taiwan in December last year, their “shared interest in protecting liberty in the Asia-Pacific, in the hope that we never again have to settle our differences through war.”

They also exchanged views on how to take better care of veterans to “honor their selfless service,” she said.

“As I said to Brett then, and I will say it again now: The best way to ensure peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region is to preserve the strong relationship that Taiwan and the United States enjoy today, and to remain resolute in our defense of freedom and democracy,” she said.

Taiwan would “never succumb” to the pressure from China, she said, adding: “Not on my watch.”

“But we cannot face this challenge alone,” Tsai said. “We need reinforcement from the global community of like-minded countries.”

“Fortunately, thanks to support from organizations such as the American Legion, the relationship between Taiwan and the United States is stronger than ever,” she added.

There have been “a number of significant developments” in Taiwan-US relations over the past year, she said, before highlighting the 40th anniversary of the US’ Taiwan Relations Act and the opening of the American Institute in Taiwan’s new compound in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖).

Taiwan has also received “enduring bipartisan support” from the US Congress, she said, citing as examples Taiwan’s inclusion in the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act and the Taiwan Travel Act.

Tsai also highlighted the US’ planned sale of F-16V fighters to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s relationship with the American Legion goes back nearly 50 years, she said, adding that representatives from Taiwan have been welcomed at American Legion conventions and that the Legion’s national commanders have continued to visit Taiwan.

Subsequent to last year’s discussions, Taiwan aims to send a representative to the US to follow up on exchanging expertise on healthcare, job training and support, she said.

Taiwan would encourage staff from veterans’ hospitals to visit the US, she added.

Veterans Affairs Council Deputy Minister Lee Wen-chung (李文忠) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were also among those who addressed the convention, which began on Friday last week and ends today.