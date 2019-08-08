CWB issues sea warning, land warning expected

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday issued a sea warning for Typhoon Lekima, and said it might issue a land warning this morning.

As of 8:30pm, Lekima’s center was 670km southeast of Taipei. It was moving northwest at 14kph, with a maximum wind speed of 155kph and a radius of 220km.

Lekima is expected to become somewhat stronger as it approaches, with its radius forecast to expand to 250km, bureau forecaster Hsieh Ming-chan (謝明昌) said.

Lekima is surrounded by low-pressure systems, with a depression to the west and Tropical Depression Krosa to the east, he said, adding that the typhoon would be saturated with humidity by the time it approaches Taiwan.

The bureau on Tuesday forecast that Lekima would come close to the northeast coast before moving away, but yesterday it adjusted the projected path eastward.

Due to the guiding airstream, Lekima is still likely to move toward the northeast coast, but there is a chance that its route might shift slightly as it arrives in Taiwan’s coastal waters, Hsieh said.

If Lekima’s path edges closer to Taiwan, more wind and rain would hit the northern and western parts of the nation, whereas an eastward adjustment would bring less rain, he added.

Weather across the nation would be affected by the typhoon from this afternoon and throughout tomorrow, the bureau said.

Central and southern Taiwan would also be affected by rain and wind, the bureau said, adding that residents on the west and east coasts should prepare for damage.