Hong Kong protesters face charges in court

AP, HONG KONG

Charges were read yesterday against more than 20 Hong Kong protesters who have been accused of rioting — the most serious charge filed since mass demonstrations began in the territory last month.

Standing in heavy rain, supporters rallied outside the court and chanted “Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” in what has become a familiar refrain.

Police late on Tuesday said that 44 people had been charged with rioting and one other with possessing offensive weapons.

The accused set up roadblocks, broke fences, damaged street signs and attacked police officers with bricks and iron rods, police said in a statement.

Only 23 appeared in court yesterday and all were released on bail. They have to hand over their travel documents and are not allowed to go out from midnight to 6am.

Their sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25. It was not clear when the others charged would appear in court.

They were detained after clashes with police at an unauthorized protest in the western part of Hong Kong Island on Sunday, when police repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets to drive back protesters blocking the streets.

Police issued warnings prior to using the tear gas, but protesters stood their ground and threw eggs at the officers.

News of the charges prompted quickly organized protests outside two police stations late on Tuesday.

Several hundred people gathered in the streets outside the Kwai Chung police station. Some threw eggs at the building, while police used pepper spray to try to disperse them.

Some had cordoned off an area at a train station covered in shattered glass where they said an officer had used a firearm.

Fireworks were set off just before 3am at another police station, injuring six men.

Footage on social media appeared to show a car driving by the Tin Shui Wai police station as fireworks flared where protesters were gathered.

Five people were taken to a hospital and the sixth man declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.

It was not clear who was responsible.

As the demonstration seeped into the early hours of yesterday, protesters and supporters remained highly wary of being identified by the authorities, and suffering potential retribution at their places of work and study.

Volunteers handed out masks and single-trip subway fare cards that would prevent riders from being identified and their trips logged in a central database, while drivers who had taped paper over their license plates offered rides home.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki (郭家麒) told reporters that the prosecution of protesters and use of police force would only make the situation worse.

He blamed Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥).

“The origin of all the violence is Carrie Lam and the very controversial extradition bill,” Kwok said. “She should come out today to answer to all the requests of most of the people in Hong Kong.”

Kwok also criticized China’s repeated statements supporting police efforts to quell the protests, saying that Chinese backing would not heal the territory.