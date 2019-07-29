Boris Johnson ramps up preparations for hard exit

Reuters, LONDON

The British government is working on the assumption that the EU will not renegotiate its Brexit deal and is ramping up preparations to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 without an agreement, senior ministers said yesterday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who took over the position on Wednesday with a promise to deliver Brexit by the end of October “no ifs or buts” — plans to seek a new exit deal with the EU.

The EU has repeatedly said that the deal cannot be reopened.

Leading Brexit supporter Michael Gove, who Johnson has put in charge of “no deal” preparations, wrote in the Sunday Times that the government would undertake “intensive efforts” to secure a better deal from the EU.

“We still hope they will change their minds, but we must operate on the assumption that they will not... No deal is now a very real prospect and we must make sure that we are ready,” Gove wrote.

“Planning for no deal is now this government’s No. 1 priority,” he said, adding that “every penny needed” for no-deal preparations would be made available.

The government would be launching “one of the biggest peacetime public information campaigns this country has seen” to get people and businesses ready for a no-deal exit, Gove said.

The Sunday Times reported that Dominic Cummings, the mastermind behind the 2016 referendum campaign to leave the EU and now a senior aide to Johnson, told a meeting of the prime minister’s advisers that he had been tasked with delivering Brexit “by any means necessary.”

Johnson has set up a “war Cabinet” of six senior ministers to make decisions on Brexit and is preparing for a no-deal emergency budget in the week of Oct. 7, the newspaper added.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Sajid Javid said: “In my first day in office ... I tasked officials to urgently identify where more money needs to be invested to get Britain fully ready to leave on Oct. 31 — deal or no deal. And next week I will be announcing significant extra funding to do just that.”

Javid said that this would include funding for 500 new British Border Force officers.

British Junior Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain could afford to borrow more.