CWB says tropical depression likely to bring showers

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A tropical depression east of the Philippines is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that the chances of showers would be high tomorrow in eastern and southern regions as the depression passes through the Bashi Channel before entering the South China Sea.

The storm is expected to take shape this morning, the bureau said, adding that it would be named Danas if it strengthens inot a tropical storm.

The tropical depression was moving west at 25kph.

There are two variables that could affect the movement of the system, the bureau said.

If a Pacific high-pressure system continues to weaken, the tropical depression would come closer to Taiwan, it said.

Another variable is the structure of the system, which is very loose, making it difficult to forecast a path, the bureau said.

Today, partly cloudy skies are forecast nationwide, with afternoon thundershowers forecast in certain areas.

Afternoon thundershowers in central and southern regions are likely to expand from mountainous areas to coastal areas due to the wind, the bureau said.

Between tomorrow and Sunday, the tropical depression would pass through the Bashi Channel before entering the South China Sea and move toward China’s Guangdong Province, it said.

During this time, humidity is to rise nationwide, with higher chances of showers in eastern and southern regions, the bureau said.

Chances of afternoon thundershowers are high in central and northern regions, it added.

The tropical depression is likely to be closest to Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday.

Rain in Hualien, Taitung and Pingtung countiesis is likely to last longer, with a higher chance of heavy rainfall, the bureau said.

Rogue waves are likely to occur along the east coast due to the approaching depression tomorrow and on Thursday, it said.

WeatherRisk Explore analyst Lai Chung-wei (賴忠瑋) said the storm could proceed to the south of the Taiwan Strait and coastal areas between China’s Guangdong and Fujian provinces after its circumfluence is restructured in the Philippines, or it could gradually weaken after it sweeps through the Philippines and its remaining circumfluence would move north closer to Taiwan.