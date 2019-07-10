Taiwan bags five medals in Naples

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter, with CNA

Taiwan yesterday won another gold medal at the Naples Summer Universiade, in the mixed team 10m air pistol event, adding to the three silver medals in taekwondo and a bronze in the table tennis mixed doubles won on Monday.

Kuo Kuan-ting (郭冠廷) and Yu Ai-wen (余艾玟) beat their rivals from South Korea 16-10 to claim the gold.

The previous day the women’s team, men’s team and mixed pair poomsae clinched the taekwondo medals, coming second to South Korea’s teams in all three events.

Su Chia-en (蘇佳恩), Chen Yi-hsuan (陳以瑄) and Lee Chieh-yu (李婕瑜) grabbed the women’s team poomsae silver with 6.99 points, while South Korea won the gold with a score of 7.240.

The men’s team of Chen Po-kai (陳柏凱), Lee Cheng-kang (李晟綱) and Huang Sheng-peng (黃聖鵬) scored 7.120 points to South Korea’s 7.82.

In the mixed pair poomsae, Chen Po-kai and Lee Chieh-yu scored 7.45 — only 0.18 points behind the gold medalists.

Poomsae is a noncontact form of taekwondo that consists of a sequence of movements against an imaginary opponent or opponents.

Su won silver in the individual women’s poomsae event on Sunday.

In table tennis, Liao Cheng-ting (廖振珽) and Su Pei-ling (蘇珮綾) clinched the bronze medal after losing to China’s team.

Liao and Su actually led the best-of-seven semi-final two games to one and fought back from an 8-2 deficit to even the fourth game at 8-8, but China’s team of Yu Ziyang (于子洋) and Wang Yidi (王藝迪) took command after that, winning the match 11-4, 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-1, 11-5.

As there is no match played for the bronze medal in the Universiade table tennis competition, Liao and Su took bronze by virtue of reaching the semi-final round and failing to advance to the final.

The bronze was Liao’s second medal in Naples after he won a silver in the men’s team event.

As of press time last night, Taiwan’s medal tally in the Naples Universiade stood at five golds, eight silvers and four bronzes.