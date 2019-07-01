Year’s first case of dengue outside of Kaohsiung reported

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The first case this year of indigenous dengue fever outside of Kaohsiung was confirmed on Saturday in Tainan’s Yongkang District (永康), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said.

The Tainan Public Health Bureau on Saturday said it had received a report about a suspected case of indigenous dengue in Jiading Borough (甲頂) at about noon on Friday, and held an emergency response meeting on Saturday morning.

The CDC on Saturday evening said a 37-year-old resident of Jiading was confirmed to have dengue, making him the first case outside of Kaohsiung.

The man had not traveled abroad recently, and he told doctors he had begun to experience fever, joint and muscle pain, loss of appetite and rashes starting on June 22. He sought medical treatment three times between Sunday and Wednesday last week.

A doctor suspected the man had dengue when he sought treatment again on Friday, and dengue virus type 2 (DENV-2) was confirmed through a dengue NS1 antigen rapid test.

The man is being quarantined at home and his family members have not shown symptoms of dengue, the CDC said.

The Tainan Public Health Bureau has disinfected the man’s home and work environment and surrounding areas.

Earlier on Saturday, the CDC had confirmed a new case of indigenous dengue in Kaohsiung’s Sanmin District (三民): a teenage girl living in Dingjin Borough (鼎金), who had visited a friend’s house in Dingchiang Borough (鼎強) between June 19 and Thursday.

On Friday, she was diagnosed with dengue virus type 4 (DENV-4) after seeking treatment.

The CDC said the teen’s friend lives about 50m from a person whose dengue case had been announced on Thursday, but the source of infection might also be associated with other cases near Jinshi Lake (金獅湖).