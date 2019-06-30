US remains outlier as G20 split over climate action

Reuters, OSAKA, Japan

After much wrangling, the G20 yesterday agreed to disagree on fighting climate change, with the US dissenting from a commitment to carry out the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In a communique at the end of a two-day summit in Osaka, the grouping said that “signatories to the Paris Agreement” reaffirmed their commitment to its full implementation, referring to the 19 members aside from the US.

The US withdrew from the Paris pact because it “disadvantages American workers and taxpayers,” the grouping added in a subsequent section, adopting a two-part approach used at last year’s summit in Buenos Aires.

The division reflects tussles over global warming that have repeatedly stymied international forums since US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the accord.

Even before the summit started, the differences over climate change became apparent when French President Emmanuel Macron said that France would not accept a final text that omitted the Paris pact.

G20 officials said that the negotiations to secure acceptable language were contentious.

The first chunk of text reflecting the majority view said that members had “common, but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities” in implementing the pact.

The section on the US stance said that the US has a “balanced approach to energy and environment” to deliver “affordable, reliable and secure energy to all its citizens.”

The US approach uses “all energy sources and technologies, including clean and advanced fossil fuels and technologies, renewables and civil nuclear power, while also reducing emissions and promoting economic growth,” it added.

The G20 did manage to agree on tackling plastic trash in the ocean. In the statement the grouping said it adopted an “Osaka Blue Ocean Vision” that aims to stamp out additional pollution by marine plastic litter by 2050.

There were no details of how the goal would be met, except that members would adopt “a comprehensive life-cycle approach” by improving waste management and finding innovative solutions, while recognizing the importance of plastics for society.

As for cybersecurity, the G20 said it was committed to doing more to prevent the use of the Internet to fund and facilitate terrorism and extremism.

While the Internet must be open, free and secure, it also cannot serve as a “safe haven for terrorists,” the leaders said in a separate statement.

They also agreed that such efforts must respect human rights and “fundamental freedoms such as freedom of expression and access to information.”

Meanwhile, Trump said that he would like to see North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this weekend at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), while North Korea said a meeting would be “meaningful” if it happened.

Trump was due to arrive in South Korea later yesterday and is scheduled to return to Washington today.

Trump made the offer in a comment on Twitter about his trip to South Korea.

“While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” he said.

“We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard,” North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui said in a statement.

