CWB warns of 200mm to 500mm of rain or more

Staff writer, with CNA

Flat areas in Taiwan are expected to see at least 200mm of rain over the next three days, while mountainous areas are expected to see 400mm, as a large plum rain front and southwesterly winds arrived in the nation yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

Areas such as New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu can expect 200mm of rain, while mountainous areas of Kaohsiung and Changhua County are likely to see 500mm, the bureau said.

It forecast 800mm and 700mm of rain for the mountainous areas of Nantou County and Taichung respectively.

The bureau also issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi and Pingtung counties, warning of rainfall in excess of 200mm in 24 hours or at least 100mm in three hours from yesterday to tomorrow.

It said that New Taipei City, Keelung, Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Chiayi, as well as Kinmen and Penghu counties, would see heavy rainfall of more than 80mm per day or 40mm in a three-hour period over the next three days.

A level 1 flood warning was issued at 10:40am for Kaohsiung and a level 2 flood warning for Changhua County and Tainan, the Water Resources Agency said.

A level 1 flood warning indicates that an area is in immediate danger of flooding, while a level 2 warning means that the affected area might see signs of flooding within three hours.

Kaohsiung started experiencing extremely heavy rain yesterday afternoon, with the Jinshan area of Yanchao District (燕巢) receiving 79mm of rain in an hour and more than 111mm over six hours, the bureau said.

Multiple areas in Yanchao and Gangshan District (岡山) reported some flooding or large pools of water.

Tainan began experiencing heavy rain as of 9am and reported the formation of multiple pools of water.

While an underpass near Siaodong Road was flooded with 60cm of water, no vehicles were trapped, the Tainan City Government said.

The plum rain front would slowly move south during the week, causing unstable weather until Friday, bureau forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (徐仲毅) said.