Tsai praises tech’s contributions at Computex opening

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday lauded the information technology and communication industry’s role as a powerful engine driving the nation’s development.

Tsai was speaking at the opening of Computex Taipei, one of the world’s largest computer and technology trade shows.

This year’s exhibition is focused on artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, gaming and blockchain applications.

Major industry players that participate in Computex can attest to Taiwan’s attractive investment environment, Tsai added.

Computex attracts more than 40,000 international buyers each year, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said at the opening ceremony at the Nangang Exhibition Hall.

Taiwan’s information technology and communication exports increased 2.56 percent to US$157 billion last year, thanks to the creativity and innovation the industry has fostered, Shen said.

The trade show is hosting 1,685 exhibitors occupying 5,505 stalls, up 5.2 and 9.8 percent respectively, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said.

Key exhibitors include leading Taiwanese tech firms Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), Acer Inc (宏碁), BenQ Corp (明基), Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), Gigabyte Technology Co (技嘉) and Micro-Star International Co (微星科技).

They are joined by international companies, such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Intel Inc, Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Corp, TAITRA said.

The annual trade event is to run for five days through Saturday.

InnoVEX, a feature exhibit of Computex, is to start today at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 and end on Friday.

With 467 exhibitors from 25 countries, up 20 percent from last year, the start-up platform would focus on artificial intelligence and IoT applications this year, TAITRA said.