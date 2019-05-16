EU urges temporary moratorium on capital punishment

Staff writer, with CNA, BRUSSELS

The EU on Tuesday called on Taiwan to introduce a temporary moratorium on the death penalty after a bilateral meeting on human rights in Brussels.

The European External Action Service, the EU’s diplomatic service, said in a statement after the second annual EU-Taiwan Human Rights Consultations that the EU and Taiwan share democratic values and a respect for human rights and the rule of law, but the death penalty remains problematic.

“The EU commended Taiwan for recent developments on human rights. The EU called upon the Taiwanese authorities to apply and maintain a de facto moratorium in relation to the death penalty in Taiwan,” the statement said.

“The EU regretted the resumption of executions in Taiwan in 2018 and reiterated its long-standing position that the death penalty has no deterrent effect and is an inhumane form of punishment that cannot be reversed,” it added.

Taiwan stated its position on the issue, the EU said, without divulging what it was.

The death penalty is legal and supported by a majority of the public — up to 80 percent, according to some polls — but outside human rights groups have urged Taiwan to ban the practice.

Taiwan most recently executed a death-row inmate on Aug. 31 last year, the first execution carried out under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who took office in May 2016.

Taiwan and the EU also discussed the situation of Lee Ming-che (李明哲), a Taiwanese human rights advocate who is jailed in China for “subverting state power” after promoting democracy in group messaging chats.

The EU also highlighted Taiwan’s achievements in incorporating the provisions of UN human rights conventions, but called on the nation to better incorporate those provisions in its legal system and establish a human rights action plan.

Migrant workers’ rights, especially in the fishing industry, were discussed as well, with the EU underlining the need to ensure that migrant workers are fully protected against discrimination, abuse or exploitation, the statement said.

During the discussions, the EU and Taiwan updated each other on respective policies on LGBT and gender equality issues, and brought up for the first time indigenous people’s rights.

Taiwan and the EU agreed to hold the annual meeting in Taipei next year and maintain close cooperation on the topics raised this year, the statement said.