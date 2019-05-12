Premier reiterates swine fever controls on travelers from Hong Kong, Macau

By Sean Lin and Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporters

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday reiterated that travelers from Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Taiwanese returning home from the two areas, are to have their carry-on and check-in luggage fully checked at customs.

Su made the remarks on Facebook after a case of African swine fever was reported at a Hong Kong slaughterhouse on Friday.

Su said the government has since Jan. 16 been inspecting carry-on luggage of passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macau, and has since purchased X-ray scanners, which are deployed at customs and ports nationwide.

He called on people to be on the lookout so that minced pork rice, a quintessential Taiwanese street food, would be protected.

Separately yesterday, Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said that the case in Hong Kong could have been expected, given that the region imports most of its pork from China, and is near China’s Guangdong and Fujian provinces, which reported infection cases last year.

Quarantine measures are adequate and the council has no plans to implement additional measures, Huang said.

In related news, as the annual meeting of the World Organisation for Animal Health is to take place in Paris at the end of this month, the council’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said it has received an invitation and would send representatives to the meeting.