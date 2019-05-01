Japanese Emperor Akihito announces abdication

AP, TOKYO

Japanese Emperor Akihito yesterday announced his abdication at a palace ceremony in his final address, as the nation embraced the end of his reign with reminiscence and hope for a new era.

“Today, I am concluding my duties as the emperor,” Akihito said as he stood in front of the throne, while other members of the royal family and top government officials watched.

“Since ascending the throne 30 years ago, I have performed my duties as the emperor with a deep sense of trust in and respect for the people, and I consider myself most fortunate to have been able to do so. I sincerely thank the people who accepted and supported me in my role as the symbol of the state,” Akihito said.

As he walked out of the room following his speech and officials were taking away the imperial regalia in a box, Akihito turned around, paused and bowed to the audience.

His reign ran through midnight, when his son Crown Prince Naruhito, who observed Akihito’s abdication ceremony, becomes the new emperor and his era begins.

Naruhito formally ascends the Chrysanthemum throne today.

In a separate ceremony he is to receive the imperial regalia of sword and jewel, as well as the imperial seals, as proof of his succession as the nation’s 126th emperor, according to official palace count, which historians say could include mythical figures until about the 5th century.

Naruhito’s wife, Masako, and daughter, Aiko, are barred from the ceremony, because they are female members of the royal family, a palace tradition that the government upheld, despite criticism that it is out of step with modern values.

Many people gathered outside the palace compound hours before the ceremony, despite unseasonably wet and cold weather, and even though they were not allowed to look inside.

“We came because today is the last day of [the emperor’s era of] Heisei, and we feel nostalgic,” said Akemi Yamauchi, 55, standing outside the palace with her husband.

“We like the current emperor. He has worked hard for the people, he is very thoughtful, and kind to everyone,” said her husband, Kaname.

Messages have come from global leaders.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed gratitude in a letter to Akihito for his emphasis on peace and contributions to developing relations between Seoul and Tokyo.

US President Donald Trump expressed appreciation for his contribution to the two countries’ close relations.

Trump had a courtesy meeting with Akihito during his 2017 Japan visit and will be the first foreign leader to meet the new emperor this month.

Japanese television talk shows displayed a countdown to the midnight transition, and programming was dominated by the abdication and looking back at major events in Akihito’s era, including a massive 2011 tsunami, a deadly earthquake in Kobe in 1995 and the Tokyo subway nerve gas attack in 1995 that shook Japan’s sense of safety and confidence.

Security was extremely tight around the palace and across downtown Tokyo, with thousands of police mobilized.

Police arrested a man on Monday night on suspicion of placing a pair of kitchen knives last week on the school desk used by Akihito’s grandson.