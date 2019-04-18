Annexation advocates ‘should be turned away’

By Su Yung-yao, Lu Yi-hsuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Chinese nationalists who have advocated for the use of military force against Taiwan should be barred from entering the nation when necessary, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

Those who have promoted applying China’s “one country, two systems” framework to Taiwan or have called for China to intimidate Taiwanese should also be barred from entry when necessary, Tsai said after meeting with Ministry of National Defense and Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) officials at a routine national security meeting.

The instruction followed the deportation last week of Chinese academic Li Yi (李毅), who was scheduled to speak at a pro-unification seminar held by the Chinese Unity Promotion Party (CUPP).

Li had previously advocated for Chinese military action to force Taiwan’s unification with China.

Local media last week reported that members of a group advocating Chinese military action to annex Taiwan were planning to visit the nation and take part in political activities later this month.

The group was reportedly to include the head of the Beijing-based Modern Think-tank Forum, Li Su (李肅); US-based Chinese democracy advocate Wang Xizhe (王希哲); US-based China studies academics Feng Shengping (馮勝平) and Guo Yanhua (郭岩華); and Li Yi.

Reports said that the group was planning to hold seminars on unification with CUPP members and other unification advocates.

The MAC on Tuesday said in a statement that it would sometimes be necessary to bar entry into Taiwan of those who advocate the “one country, two systems” framework or a Chinese People’s Liberation Army attack on the nation, or who would otherwise cause social instability or threaten national security.

“We do not welcome those who do not respect mainstream public opinion in Taiwan, and who would come to Taiwan to push Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) ‘five points’ or applying the ‘one country, two systems’ framework to Taiwan,” the council said, adding that the government would be strict in dealing with those who advocate military action against Taiwan.

It is also strongly against those who come to Taiwan to promote pro-unification activities that jeopardize national security and social stability, the council said.

The MAC also warned Taiwanese against promoting Chinese military action against the nation, and advised them to have the nation’s best interests in mind.

Taiwan is a nation with freedom, democracy and the rule of law, and the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, but advocating war and promoting forceful unification violate the universal value of peace, as well as civil and political rights, it added.

The MAC also reminded certain groups in Taiwan to respect national interests and not take part in or organize activities that promote unification by force.

Everyone should work together to help defend the nation’s sovereignty and democratic way of life, it said.

Additional reporting by CNA