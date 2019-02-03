Chinese ‘underground’ bishop gains recognition

AFP, BEIJING

A bishop from China’s “underground” Catholic Church is slated to step up as the official state-backed clergyman for a diocese in central China, state-run media reported, amid a thaw in relations between Beijing and the Holy See.

China’s estimated 10 million Catholics are legally supposed to attend only churches governed by a state-controlled body with clergy appointed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

However, many worship in so-called unregistered “underground churches” led by bishops loyal to the Vatican.

An agreement struck in September last year on the appointment of bishops has paved the way for a rapprochement between Beijing and the Vatican, which cut diplomatic ties in 1951. It also gives both sides a say in appointing Catholic bishops in China.

Jin Lugang (靳祿崗) was inaugurated as coadjutor bishop for the Nanyang diocese in central China, the CCP-run Global Times reported on Friday, and would assist 98-year-old diocesan bishop Zhu Baoyu (朱寶玉) until his retirement.

“I think it is a good thing,” said Anthony Lam (林瑞琪), a Chinese Catholic church expert at Hong Kong’s Holy Spirit Study Center, adding that there are about 40 vacancies that need to be filled in dioceses across China.

Although the Holy See has appointed at least 20 clergymen to fill these spots, the Chinese government has not yet approved them, he said.

“They are too nervous,” he said, referring to the local governments who are now tasked with vetting the appointees. “To some extent, it’s their recommendation to the central government that these people are reliable, you can trust him, he will not do anything harmful to the government.”

That is why some government officials are adopting a cautious attitude and holding some cases for long periods of time, Lam said.

China’s Catholic community urgently needs bishops that are “politically reliable,” with nearly half of dioceses without bishops, the Global Times said.

Jin’s official ordination followed a clampdown on religious worship in China that saw churches destroyed in some regions and several church-run kindergartens closed last year. Authorities have also cracked down on Bible sales.

Last month, dozens of members of a prominent unofficial Protestant church went missing in southwest China after authorities raided their homes, churchgoers said.