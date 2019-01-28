Three allies press Taiwan’s case to WHO board

Staff writer, with CNA

Representatives from three of the nation’s diplomatic allies on Saturday voiced their governments’ support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) at a WHO executive board meeting.

The government this year decided not to press its allies to submit a proposal on Taiwan’s WHA participation at the meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, but Eswatini, Haiti and Paraguay said that Taiwan had a role to play in the WHA.

Haitian Ambassador Pierre Andre Dunbar, his nation’s permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, said no country should be excluded from the WHA.

The exclusion of any country from the WHA would create a missing link in the global healthcare system, Dunbar said.

Paraguayan Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Julio Cesar Peralta Rodas used the cooperation between Paraguay and Taiwan to highlight Taiwan’s contributions in the healthcare field.

The Health Information Management Efficiency Enhancement Project, agreed upon in 2016, has been introduced in 23 healthcare facilities in Paraguay, helping them provide better quality and more efficient health services, he said.

Swazi Ministry of Health Principal Secretary Simon Zwane praised Taiwan’s technical assistance to his country and called it “a country that successfully attained universal health coverage.”

With Taiwan’s help, Eswatini has improved its maternal and child health outcomes by strengthening its primary health care system, so his government believes that Taiwan’s expertise and “best practices in this area” should be shared worldwide to enrich this global approach, he said.

Eswatini is on the WHO’s 34-member Executive Board, but non-members such as Haiti and Paraguay are allowed to speak at such meetings with the consent of the board’s chairman.

The board meeting opened on Thursday and is scheduled to run through Friday.

Taiwan attended the WHA as an observer under the name Chinese Taipei from 2009 to 2016, but since 2017, China has blocked the WHO from inviting Taiwan to attend.

However, Taiwan sent delegations to Geneva in 2017 and last year to meet with officials from countries participating in the WHA and to protest Taiwan’s exclusion.