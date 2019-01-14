Eight Taiwanese start-ups win at this year’s CES

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Eight of the 44 Taiwanese start-ups that attended the CES gadgets expo in Las Vegas last week won Innovation Awards, and some exhibitors secured orders worth millions of US dollars, the Ministry of Science and Technology said yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hsu Yu-chin (許有進) led a delegation to the show from Tuesday to Friday last week.

It was the second time the ministry has led a delegation to the annual event, with the number of teams growing from 32 last year to 44 this year.

The exhibitors, which develop technologies related to the Internet of Things, information security, smart healthcare, wearable devices and advanced manufacturing, showcased their products at the nation’s Taiwan Tech Arena pavilion in the Eureka Park area of the show, the ministry said.

Taiwan Tech Arena is also the name of an incubation platform that the ministry established in June last year at the Taipei Arena.

The eight award winners were EleClean Co (創淨科技), Genius Holdings Co’s (傑尼斯控股) Taiwan branch, Han-Win Technology Co (漢穎科技), Gintel Tech Inc (禾生科技), Taiwan Main Orthopedic Biotechnology Co (台灣骨王生技), Lubn Inc (樂邦安控) and Starwing Technology Co (天奕科技), as well as a team called OmniEyes from National Taiwan University.

Four of those teams — Genius Holding Co, OmniEyes, Gintel Tech and Lubn — also attended a pre-show media event, called CES Unveiled, to highlight key technologies and proving the nation’s competitiveness in global technological innovation, Hsu said.

Gintel Tech has garnered business opportunities worth US$5 million with its techniques for testing and improving water quality, and Awowo Tech Co (德侑科技) obtained a purchase order worth US$1 million to produce electronic drums, the ministry said.

Business opportunities of about US$4 billion could be anticipated from the teams’ participation in the convention, the ministry said.