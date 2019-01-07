Brazil sends troops to northern city to stop gang violence

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO

A special deployment of Brazilian troops on Saturday began fanning out in the northern city of Fortaleza with orders to stop a spike in violent attacks by criminal gangs against banks, buses and shops, officials said.

By the end of the weekend, 300 soldiers would be patrolling the city and other towns in Ceara State in a bid to halt the rampage, Brazilian Secretary of Public Security Guilherme Teophilo said, according to government news agency Agencia Brasil.

The intervention is the first test of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s law-and-order platform since he took office on Tuesday.

His minister of justice ordered the deployment after saying that Ceara police were overwhelmed.

About 50 suspects have been arrested.

The gangs terrorizing Fortaleza could be seen torching service stations in security footage aired by Brazilian media.

Dozens of attacks took place last week, forcing residents to stay at home and leaving main roads deserted.

In one attack, explosives badly damaged a pillar supporting a flyover road in the town of Caucaia, just to the west of Fortaleza.

The triggers for the wave of violence were being investigated, but intelligence reports published by media suggested gangs were revolting against new measures imposed in the state’s prisons.

The changes include blocks on cellphone signals and an end to a policy of separating inmates according to gang affiliation.

Two gangs have set aside their rivalry to join forces against the government, the G1 news site reported, citing security officials.

Bolsonaro has vowed to crack down on Brazil’s rampant crime by extending immunity to soldiers and police using lethal force and easing gun laws so “good” citizens can challenge armed criminals.

The president, a 63-year-old former paratrooper, has made “restoring order” a centerpiece of his four-year mandate.

Much of that task falls to Brazilian Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, a former star judge who headed up Operation Car Wash, an investigation into Brazil’s biggest-ever corruption scandal.

Bolsonaro on Friday praised Moro’s decision to send in troops as “apt, rapid and effective.”

Ceara’s governor belongs to the Workers’ Party, which was driven into opposition by the election of Bolsonaro and his allies.

Brazil has the third-biggest prison population in the world, behind the US and China, with nearly 730,000 inmates as of 2016.

Penitentiaries are overcrowded and prey to gangs that often viciously turn on each other.

The three gangs active in Ceara are the Red Command, which grew out of organized criminal activity in Rio de Janeiro, the First Command of the Capital based in Sao Paulo, and a group called the Guardians of the State.