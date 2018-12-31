Deaths, vote-rigging claims hit Bangladesh

AFP, DHAKA

Rival party supporters yesterday fought battles that left at least 14 dead, as Bangladesh held a parliamentary election expected to give the country’s longest-serving leader, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a new term despite opposition claims of rigged voting.

Deadly violence and bitter rivalry that marred the election campaign spilled over into voting day, even as authorities imposed tight security with 600,000 troops, police and other security forces deployed across the country.

Ten people were killed in clashes between supporters of Hasina’s Awami League and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), police said.

Three men were shot by police who said they were protecting polling booths, while an auxiliary police member was killed by armed opposition activists, officials said.

Polls predicted Hasina would clinch a third-consecutive term and record fourth overall.

Hasina, 71, has been lauded for boosting economic growth in the poor South Asian nation during her decade in power and for welcoming Rohingya refugees fleeing neighboring Myanmar.

However, critics accuse her of authoritarianism and crippling the opposition — including archrival Khaleda Zia, who is serving 17 years in prison on graft charges — to cling on to power.

The BNP-led opposition alliance yesterday accused Hasina’s party of using stuffed ballot boxes and other illegal means to fix the result, which is to be announced today.

BNP spokesman Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal told reporters there were “irregularities” in 221 of the 300 seats contested.

“Voters are not allowed to enter booths. Especially women voters are being forced to vote for the boat,” Alal said, referring to the Awami League symbol.

Bangladeshi Election Commission spokesman S.M. Asaduzzaman said that the body had “received a few allegations of irregularities” and was investigating.

Authorities ordered mobile operators to shut down high-speed Internet services until midnight yesterday “to prevent the spread of rumors” that could trigger unrest.

One independent television news channel complained that its broadcasts were blocked.

Voting in the capital, Dhaka, was largely peaceful as convoys of soldiers and paramilitary forces were on the streets, where most traffic was banned.

“I have never missed voting in my life. This is probably the last election for me and I want a suitable candidate for my country,” 98-year-old Abdus Salam said at a Dhaka polling station.

However, voters in provincial areas reported intimidation.

Atiar Rahman said he was beaten by ruling party activists in the central district of Narayanganj.

“They told me not to bother: ‘We’ll cast your vote on your behalf,’” he said.

The opposition said the unrest was stirred up to deter voters, and presiding officers reported a low turnout across the country.

Yesterday’s deaths brought to 18 the official police toll for election violence since the ballot was announced on Nov. 8.