North Korea tests new weapon amid stalled diplomacy

AP, SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the successful test of an unspecified “newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon,” state media reported yesterday in an apparent bid to apply pressure on the US and South Korea.

It did not appear to be a test of a nuclear device or a long-range missile with the potential to target the US.

North Korea has not publicly tested any weapons since November last year, but in recent days has reportedly expressed anger at US-led sanctions and ongoing small-scale military drills between South Korea and the US.

Earlier this month, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it could bring back its policy of bolstering its nuclear arsenal if it does not receive sanctions relief.

“It’s North Korea-style coercive diplomacy. North Korea is saying: ‘If you don’t listen to us, you will face political burdens,’” said analyst Shin Beom-chul of Seoul’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

Shin said the weapon North Korea tested could be a missile, artillery, anti-air gun, drone or other high-tech conventional weapons systems.

Seoul-based military expert Yang Wook said a “tactical weapon” in North Korea refers to “a weapon aimed at striking South Korea, including US military bases,” so North Korea might have tested a short-range missile or a multiple rocket launch system.

Even if the test was a message for Washington and Seoul, yesterday’s report from the North was noticeably less belligerent than past announcements of weapons tests and did not focus on North Korean claims of US and South Korean hostility.

Yang said the test would not completely break down nuclear diplomacy, although more questions would be raised about how sincere the North is about its commitment to denuclearization.

Asked about the test, the US Department of State said that US and North Korean officials are talking about implementing the commitments that US President Donald Trump and Kim made during their June meeting in Singapore.

The North said the test took place at the Academy of National Defense Science and that Kim could not suppress his “passionate joy” at its success.