Oslo Freedom Forum to host Taipei event on Saturday

Staff writer, with CNA

A satellite event of the Oslo Freedom Forum, a conference on human rights, political freedom and democracy, is to be held in Taiwan for the first time on Saturday.

Venezuelan rights advocate Thor Halvorssen, who established the New York-based Human Rights Foundation that sponsors the forum, said he was honored that an event would be held in Taiwan.

The foundation has been holding the annual Oslo Freedom Forum in Norway since 2009, bringing together dissidents, artists, tech entrepreneurs, philanthropists and world leaders to discuss ways of promoting human rights and democracy.

The forum has evolved from an annual flagship event in Oslo to include satellite events around the world, including New York, Johannesburg and Mexico City.

Speakers at the Oslo Freedom Forum in Taiwan would include Cambodian human rights activist and exiled opposition politician Mu Sochua, North Korean defector and activist Ji Seong-ho, Vietnamese pop star and political activist Mai Khoi, Egyptian actor and LGBT rights activist Omar Sharif Jr, Eritrean activist Vanessa Berhe, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, coordinator of Open Russia, the foundation said.

Saturday’s event is to include a tech lab, an art exhibition, networking and musical performances.