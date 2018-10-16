Taiwan, EU labor affairs meeting a milestone: official

Staff writer, with CNA, Brussels

The first-ever labor affairs consultation meeting between Taiwan and the EU last week represents a milestone in bilateral cooperation, Deputy Minister of Labor Lin San-quei (林三貴) said yesterday.

Lin, who led the Taiwanese delegation to the meeting in Brussels on Thursday last week, said that the nation and the bloc have had good exchanges on a wide range of labor affairs-related topics through existing channels, while top EU labor affairs officials have visited Taiwan several times.

“This year, the first-ever labor affairs consultation meeting represented the beginning of a regular exchange mechanism to facilitate future cooperation between the two sides,” Lin said.

Lin first talked with European Commission Deputy Director-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion Adriana Sukova for almost one hour.

Lin said Sukova paid close attention to Taiwan’s experience in executing labor policies and their success, and expressed hope that at the next meeting they would discuss Taiwanese policies to boost the rights of immigrant workers and fishery workers.

After the talks between Lin and Sukova, the meeting focused on how the European Globalization Adaptation Fund has helped workers deal with a fast-changing labor market and how the European Social Fund has helped disadvantaged workers land jobs, Lin said.

The delegation also shared Taiwan’s knowledge of the wider labor market in Asia, having invested in China and Southeast Asian nations for many years, Lin added.

The two sides also discussed youth unemployment and the impact of economic globalization and digitalization on workers, as well as cross-border social security and employment services for workers, he said.

“The consultation meeting gave EU officials a better understanding as to the value of such a view-exchange mechanism with Taiwan,” Lin said.

While pushing for further cooperation with the EU, Lin said he hoped the second consultation meeting in Taipei next year would proceed just as smoothly.

Lin also met Laszlo Andor, a former commissioner for employment, social affairs and inclusion, and Fons Leroy, managing director of the Vlaamse Dienst voor Arbeidsbemiddeling en Beroepsopleiding (the Flemish public employment service), to exchange views and ideas.