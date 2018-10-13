APEC Maseratis spark furor in PNG

The Guardian

Papua New Guineans have reacted with anger at their government importing a fleet of Maseratis to drive international delegates around the APEC conference next month, amid a health and poverty crisis, struggling economy and ongoing recovery efforts after a devastating earthquake.

The Papua New Guinean (PNG) government has defended its decision, expressing confidence that all 40 luxury cars would be bought by the “private sector” after the two-day event, leaving the government with no financial burden.

The cars, which cost between US$200,000 and US$350,000 each, were flown in from Milan, Italy, on two chartered planes this week, with the costs covered by “the private sector,” Papua New Guinean Minister for APEC Justin Tkatchenko said.

“Maserati Quattroporte sedans have been secured and delivered, and are being committed to be paid for by the private sector,” he said. “Having vehicles paid for by the private sector is the smartest way to have use of the vehicles for APEC at no overall cost to the state.”

Tkatchenko dismissed the backlash, saying that the government had only paid a deposit for the cars, which would be reimbursed by private citizens who had expressed an interest in buying them after the APEC meeting.

Since it was announced as host of the regional conference in 2013, the nation’s economy has sharply declined and earlier this year the central highlands area was devastated by an earthquake.

The cars were delivered the same week that landowners protested outside a government department, calling for outstanding compensation claims to be paid.

Papua New Guinea has some of the world’s highest rates of violence against women, maternal deaths, malnourishment and stunting among children under five.

For several months it has been gripped by a medication crisis, as well as a polio outbreak that has already claimed at least one life.

There have also been pay cuts across multiple sectors, including teachers, and unexplained resealing of Port Moresby roads, while rural areas are often inaccessible.

“40 Maseratis for Apec and yet they cannot fix bridges that provide access to vital services in rural areas,” Madan resident Cornelius Kalupio wrote on social media.

“K40 million would have been better spent on building new classrooms or hospitals,” lawmaker Bryan Kramer wrote. “It was instead wasted, just so [Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Peter] O’Neill could impress Apec delegates all at our expense ... all while the majority of Papua New Guineans live in poverty and teachers and public servants face pay cuts.”