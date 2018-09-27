US lambasts Iran as world leaders gather at the UN

AP, NEW YORK

US President Donald Trump and his top national security aides on Tuesday lashed out at Iran with unusual venom, warning Tehran that it faces severe consequences if it defies the US.

Speeches by Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House National Security Adviser John Bolton before the UN General Assembly at a New York City hotel marked an escalation of rhetoric.

Trump blasted what he called Iran’s “corrupt dictatorship” and accused its leaders of enriching themselves through embezzlement and raiding state coffers to spread “mayhem.”

Bolton, speaking to an organization that opposed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, from which the administration withdrew in May, said that there would be “hell to pay” if Tehran crossed the US, its allies or their partners.

Trump also vowed to continue to isolate Iran through US sanctions that are being reinstated following his withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. The next round of sanctions are to take effect in early November.

He later predicted that the pressure from renewed sanctions would force Iran back to the table to negotiate.

“Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction,” Trump told the UN General Assembly in a 34-minute speech that was more critical of Iran than any other country. “They do not respect their neighbors or borders, or the sovereign rights of nations. Instead Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond.”

In an even more fiery speech to a group opposed to the Iran deal, Bolton was to go further.

“If you cross us, our allies or our partners; if you harm our citizens; if you continue to lie, cheat and deceive, yes, there will indeed be hell to pay,” he was to say according to prepared remarks released by the White House.

“The murderous regime and its supporters will face significant consequences if they do not change their behavior. Let my message today be clear: We are watching and we will come after you,” Bolton was to say.

Pompeo also spoke at the event hosted by United Against a Nuclear Iran being held to coincide with the UN General Assembly.

In his speech, Pompeo unveiled a long list of Iranian misdeeds, from its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Houthi rebels in Yemen, to sponsoring or plotting attempted terrorist attacks in Africa, Asia and Europe.