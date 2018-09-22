Justice commission ‘not affected’: premier

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Transitional Justice Commission has an independent, impartial and objective role, and its mission would not be affected by isolated incidents, a report by Premier William Lai (賴清德) said.

The premier was scheduled to present the report at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, but was unable to do so, as a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) boycott delayed the session.

Lai was referring to allegations that former commission deputy chairman Chang Tien-chin (張天欽) planned to target a KMT candidate, resulting in the resignations of five commission staff, including Chang.

The Executive Yuan established the commission in accordance with the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例) passed by the Legislative Yuan to mend and show solidarity in the face of social rifts caused by the nation’s oppressive past, the report said.

The government swore a solemn oath to Taiwanese to consolidate the nation’s democracy by realizing transitional justice, which is a value that transcends party lines and is shared by all people, it said.

The commission’s independent, impartial and objective role, as well as its mission to publish political files, remove authoritarian symbols, right injustices in the judiciary and establish historical facts would not be changed by isolated incidents, it added.

On efforts to defend the nation’s sovereignty in the face of mounting political and military pressure from China, Lai said that the government has increased its defense budget to demonstrate its resolve to strengthen self-defense.

The government has proposed draft amendments to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法) and the National Security Act (國家安全法) to further this goal, the report said.

The amendments aim to prevent China from gaining control over businesses or stealing key technologies through capital disguised as investment from other nations, the report said.

To ensure social stability, the government would increase efforts to track sources of fake news and impose necessary controls over China’s new residency cards for Taiwanese, it said.

To help companies mitigate potential negative effects of the US’ punitive tariffs against Chinese exports, the Executive Yuan has not ruled out increasing expenditure to cushion local businesses, the report said, adding that it would initiate special projects to help local businesses move their headquarters or production back home.

It would strive to remove investment obstacles by addressing land, water, electricity, talent and staff shortages, which would also facilitate supply chain transitions, it said.

With the nine-in-one elections to be held on Nov. 24, the Executive Yuan has ordered police agencies at all levels to redouble efforts to mitigate undue influence on the elections, the report said.

Priorities include cracking down on vote-buying and the use of violence, as well as dissemination of false information by criminal gangs, external forces, political parties or religious groups, it said.

With the number of candidates and polling stations reaching record highs, the Executive Yuan has asked police to pay special attention to maintaining order at polling stations, as well as any irrational activity after the elections, it said.