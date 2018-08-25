Pompeo to return to N Korea with new special envoy

AFP, WASHINGTON

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday named Ford Motor Co executive Stephen Biegun as special envoy for North Korea and said they would travel to the nation next week.

Biegun, 55, who is retiring as Ford’s vice president for international governmental affairs, was considered for the post of US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser before it went to John Bolton.

“Steve will direct the US policy toward North Korea and lead our efforts to achieve President Trump’s goal of the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, as agreed to by [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un,” Pompeo said.

The trip is to be Pompeo’s fourth to North Korea and the second since a summit on June 12 between Trump and Kim.

Pompeo is not expecting to meet with Kim, US Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

At the June meeting, Trump and Kim pledged to work toward the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

However, the statement was short on details and a UN panel of experts has found that North Korea is pressing ahead with its nuclear and missile programs.

Pompeo has said that Kim verbally agreed to the complete and verifiable denuclearization of North Korea under a timetable to be fleshed out in follow-up discussions.

Satellite imagery from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station on North Korea’s west coast showed workers dismantling part of the site, although experts say the move does not necessarily affect Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Overall, there is scant evidence to show Kim is serious about getting rid of his nuclear weapons.

Pompeo went to Pyongyang early last month, but came back with little to show for his efforts, although he said the talks were “very productive.”