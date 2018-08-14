Turkey efforts to contain currency crisis failing

AP, ANKARA

Turkey’s central bank yesterday took action to free up cash for banks as the country grapples with a currency crisis sparked by concerns over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the US.

The Turkish lira has nosedived over the past week and yesterday tumbled another 7 percent as the central bank’s measures failed to restore investor confidence.

The uncertainty pushed down world stock markets and briefly caused a sharp drop in the currencies of other emerging economies amid concerns that the financial trouble could spread.

The lira hit a record low of 7.23 to the US dollar late on Sunday after Erdogan remained defiant in his economic policies and the standoff against the US.

“Turkey is faced with an economic siege,” he said yesterday in the latest of a series of speeches. “We are taking the necessary steps against these attacks and will continue to do so.”

Erdogan has ruled out the possibility of higher interest rates, as they can slow economic growth.

However, independent analysts say higher rates are needed urgently to stabilize the currency and Erdogan’s hardline stance is one of the reasons investors are worrying.

The central bank announced a series of measures to “provide all the liquidity the banks need,” but offered no hint of a rate increase.

The country’s economic trouble has been heightened by a dispute with the US that has centered on the continued detention of a US pastor who is on trial for espionage and terror-related charges.

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu yesterday said that the US would not achieve its aims by exerting pressure and imposing sanctions on Turkey.

Addressing a conference in Ankara gathering Turkish ambassadors, he called on Washington to “remain loyal to ties based on traditional friendship and NATO alliance” with Turkey.

Meanwhile, the government moved to take legal action against hundreds of social media accounts it accused of provoking the lira’s plunge. The lira has dropped about 45 percent this year.