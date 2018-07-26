Explosion kills 31 as Pakistanis vote in general election

AP, ISLAMABAD

A suicide bomber yesterday struck outside a crowded polling station in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta, killing 31 people as Pakistanis cast ballots in a general election meant to lead to the nation’s third consecutive civilian government.

The attack in Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan, also wounded 35 people and several were reported to be in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll could rise further, hospital official Jaffar Kakar said.

A witness who was waiting to cast his ballot, Abdul Haleem, said he saw a motorcycle drive into the crowd of voters just seconds before the explosion. Haleem’s uncle was killed in the explosion.

“There was a deafening bang followed by thick cloud of smoke and dust, and so much crying from the wounded people,” he said.

Baluchistan earlier this month also saw the worst violence of the election campaign, when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally, killing 149 people, including the candidate, Siraj Raisani. Another 400 were wounded.

Voting in that constituency has been suspended.

Citing security concerns, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced that Internet and mobile phone services in several districts in Baluchistan had been suspended.

Commission Secretary Babar Yaqub late on Tuesday told reporters that threats against polling stations, staff and even candidates had been received.

Hours earlier, militants lobbed grenades and opened fire at a military convoy escorting election staffers and voting material in Baluchistan’s Turbat District, killing four troops.

At the request of the commission, Pakistan’s military deployed 350,000 troops nationwide outside and inside polling stations.

Also yesterday, police said a shooting between supporters of two opposing political parties killed one person and wounded two in a village near the northwestern city of Swabi.

Early voting was heavy at some polling stations in Islamabad and the Punjab provincial capital, with several political party leaders standing in line to cast their ballots.

Local television reported scattered incidences of police arresting people with premarked ballots.

Rights groups have said that a rancorous election campaign and widespread allegations of manipulation would imperil the wobbly transition to democratic rule and raise the specter of bitter challenges of fraud after the elections.

The unprecedented participation of radical religious groups, including those banned for terror links, but resurrected and renamed, has also raised fears that the space for moderate thought might shrink further in Pakistan.

The leading contenders in the election are former cricket star Imran Khan and his right-of-center Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, and the right-of-center Pakistan Muslim League, the party of disgraced former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in jail serving 10 years on corruption charges.

The third-largest party in the running is the left-leaning Pakistan People’s Party, headed by Bilawal Bhutto.

Election officials say that more than 11,000 candidates are vying for 270 seats in the lower house of parliament and 577 seats in four provincial assemblies.