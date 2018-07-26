Taichung mulls Games arbitration

Staff writer, with CNA

Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday said that the city government is evaluating the feasibility of applying for arbitration with the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC) revoked Taichung’s right to host the first East Asian Youth Games scheduled for next year, reportedly due to “political factors.”

Although Taichung has already spent more than NT$670 million (US$21.87 million) on preparations for the Games, the decision was made following a vote at an extraordinary EAOC council meeting in Beijing on Tuesday called by China’s representative on whether to hold the Taichung event as planned in August next year.

The Chinese representative reportedly raised the issue due to a public campaign in Taiwan on a referendum proposal for Taiwan to seek to participate in all international sporting events, including the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, as “Taiwan” rather than “Chinese Taipei.”

Lin said the city government is exploring all possible channels to appeal the decision, including filing an application for arbitration with the court as suggested by some academics and experts.

A petition is expected to be submitted to the EOAC today and the city government would continue its efforts so young athletes do not lose their right to participate in the event, Lin said.

Taichung has been preparing for the Games for more than three years, and the EAOC executive board has made regular inspections and provided support for the event, he said.

The sudden cancelation of Taichung’s right to host the event has harmed mostly young athletes, he added.

Asked by reporters whether the city would continue with a sporting event of its own, Lin said that everything possible is being done to appeal the decision and allow athletes aged 14 to 18 to attend the Games.

Meanwhile, the construction of sporting facilities and athlete training would continue, he said.

If the Games cannot be staged as planned, the city might consider holding its own event, Lin said, but added that such a decision would touch on national policymaking and would therefore involve listening to the opinions of various sectors of society.

After a review of the EAOC charter, the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) said that the city government would be unable to seek reimbursement for the NT$670 million it has spent on preparations.

Separately yesterday, Olympic medalist Chi Cheng (紀政), who initiated the referendum proposal, said that she participated in the Olympics under the name “Taiwan” and that its advocates hope that Taiwanese athletes can one day again compete under the name “Taiwan” just as she did.

Former CTOC official Yao Yuan-chao (姚元潮) secretly informed the International Olympic Committee about the proposed referendum, which led to Taichung losing the right to host the Games, she said.

Regarding comments that young Taiwanese athletes could lose a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in an international event should the referendum proceed, Chi said: “There are plenty of other international sporting competitions that Taiwan can host, as long as local government officials are willing to support them.”

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Taiwan’s resolution to reach out to the world would not change.

The president made the remark when meeting with foreign academics attending the Ketagalan Forum: 2018 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue hosted by the Prospect Foundation, a local think tank.