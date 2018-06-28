Xi Jinping, James Mattis meet amid troubled relations

AFP, BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday told US Secretary of Defense James Mattis that the two nations must sustain the “good momentum” of their military relationship, amid US worries about China’s projection of power across the Indo-Pacific region.

Mattis, visiting Beijing to take the measure of China’s global security ambitions, especially in the South China Sea, told Xi he wants to keep the bilateral military relationship on an even keel and find areas to cooperate.

“I’m here to keep our relationship on the right trajectory, keep it going in the right direction and to share ideas with your military leadership, as well as look at the way ahead,” the Pentagon boss told Xi.

There were no references to rising bilateral tensions, in both military and economic relations, in public remarks ahead of their meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, but Mattis earlier this month criticized China over the militarization of islets it claims in the South China Sea and US President Donald Trump has sparked a trade war with the nation.

In consequence, the deterioration of relations was barely below the surface of Xi’s and Mattis’ diplomatic remarks.

“The Chinese-US relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world,” Xi said. “Over the recent years this military-to-military relationship has had good momentum... I would like to hope this momentum of the military-to-military relationship would continue.”

The two met after Mattis spent a day in meetings with other top Chinese officials, including Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) and former Chinese ambassador to the US Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪).

Mattis, on his first visit to China, said he was in search of a “very open and honest dialogue” about the long-term strategic goals of both nations.

Ahead of the visit he acknowledged the tensions, but said he believed he could find areas where the two militaries could cooperate, in hopes of building better communications and reducing the chances of conflict.

“I think the way to address issues between our two nations is to first establish a transparent strategic dialogue: How do the Chinese see the relationship with us developing, how we see it developing,” he said before the visit.

However, only weeks beforehand he had accused Xi of reneging on a promise not to place weaponry on contested islands in the South China Sea, where Taiwan also has claims.

Beijing has installed missile batteries and landed long-range bombers on some of the outposts.

It argues that the islands are Chinese territory and says it has the right to install military facilities to protect its sovereignty.

Earlier yesterday Mattis was greeted at the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army by an honor guard and marching band playing the US and Chinese national anthems.

Wei called the visit crucial “to increase the strategic trust between our countries.”

He said Mattis’ words “carry weight in both the military and political circles back in the United States.”

Besides hoping to strengthen military ties, Mattis was expected to discuss ways to maintain pressure on North Korea to persuade it to give up its nuclear weapons.